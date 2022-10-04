Dick Morris to Newsmax: No Downside in Trump Suing CNN for Reporting 'Lies'

Political strategist, best-selling author, and TV host Dick Morris sees no downside to former President Donald Trump's $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN.

"Oh yeah. It's about time. How much is the guy going to take? So many of the misstatements and lies about Trump have been broadcast on CNN," Morris told Newsmax Tuesday afternoon, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Morris added that Trump has routinely "excoriated [CNN] in public. He's [also] cost them half their viewership," a reference to the network's declining TV ratings, shortly after Trump left office in January 2021.

"And now, [Trump] wants to cost them a final $500 million," says Morris, a former adviser to Presidents Trump and Bill Clinton, and the host of "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax.

As part of his defamation suit, Trump claims that CNN wants to thwart a possible run for the White House two years from now.

However, the way Morris sees it, President Joe Biden won't be Trump's opponent in the 2024 presidential election.

"You're beating a dead horse" with Biden-impeachment talk in 2023, says Morris. "Biden's not going to run. He'll hang on as a lame duck."

For his best-selling book, "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," Morris outlines the potential of an "October Surprise" or two, involving Biden and/or Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a nutshell, Morris believes Biden and Putin have their proverbial backs to the wall, politically. And one "wagging the dog" hypothetical involves Putin amping up his threats of using nuclear weapons "to distract attention away from his defeats in Ukraine" ... and Biden then ratcheting up the anti-nuke rhetoric against Putin, knowing the Russian president has no plans to initiate nuclear warfare across the globe.

"They both need to change the subject" of failing as leaders, Morris says of Putin and Biden.

From Morris's perspective, the Democrats will then use Biden's tough talk against Putin, as a means of rallying the country "in a time of national crisis" — just in time for the midterm elections (Nov. 8).

That layered scenario aside, Morris predicts the Republicans will take over the House chamber in November.

The Senate Republicans may even claim its majority, says Morris, which would drastically limit Biden's powers as a "lame-duck" president for the final two years in office.

"The Democrats are cornered, and they'll do anything" to win the midterms, says Morris.

And if that plan should fail, Morris opines the Democrats can always fall back on propping up Hillary Clinton for a 2024 presidential run — as a "centrist" candidate.

"Hillary will say, '[Biden] went too far to the left. I'll move ya back to the center,'" reasons Morris.

