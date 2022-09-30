Dick Morris to Newsmax: 'Hillary Running in 2024'

Dick Morris, author and political adviser to former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, told Newsmax Friday that comments recently by Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, about the need for more control at the border are to clear a path for her to run for president again after Democrats lose the congressional majority in the midterm elections.

"[Bill] will being a voice for Hillary running for president [in 2024], which is what that interview is all about," Morris said during "Prime News" Friday, referring to the former president's comment that the nation can withstand an influx of only so many immigrants.

"Hillary is biding her time until the congressional elections. She and Bill know that the Republicans are going to take both houses; and then Hillary is going to come back and she's going to say, 'See what happens when you go too far left, what happens when you are way, way, over left? What you have to do is go back to what Bill did and what I did when I was first lady: govern from the center.'"

The former president said during a televised interview that prior to NAFTA, people from Mexico used to come freely across the border for agricultural jobs and then return home, but that has stopped.

"There is a limit to how many migrants any society can take without severe disruption,

Bill Clinton said during an interview on CNN Sept. 19. "Our system is based much more on an assumption that things would be more normal."

Morris said the former president's comment, along with one made by Hillary that the nation "does not want open borders," is directly out of the playbook Morris used to get Clinton to the center in 1992, giving the Democrats the White House, and now they are using it for Hillary.

"These [comments] are both designed to position Hillary as a centrist, as a realist, and to capitalize on the defeat of the Democrats in the [midterm] election," Morris said. "Hillary always advances masked. She'll never get out there and say, 'Vote for me; I'm a great person.' [What] she's saying now is, 'Vote for me because I'll move you back to the center and away from the left.' You know, rescue the party, and it's a perfect thing."

Morris said he outlines this scenario in his book, "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," and expects Hillary to run again in 2024, possibly setting up a rematch against Trump, who he also said is going to run in the next cycle.

