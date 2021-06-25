Trump to Newsmax: Nation Being 'Destroyed' by Biden's Border Policies

Former President Donald Trump, speaking as Vice President Kamala Harris was headed to El Paso for her only visit so far since taking office, told Newsmax Friday that the United States is "being destroyed" by the Biden administration's insistence on removing the policies that proved successful while he was at the White House.

"This this country is being destroyed by what they're doing, and you're talking about millions of people coming into our country and we have no idea who those people are," Trump said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Many of them are serious criminals and murderers, rapists, drug dealers, human traffickers of women, mostly human traffickers. These are vicious people, smart people, and they've got plenty of money."

According to the White House, Harris plans to visit a Customs and Border Protection central processing center, including an operations briefing to detail the latest advancements in technology that are being used there. She also plans to meet with advocates from faith-based non-government organizations, along with shelter and legal services providers.

Her trip has come under fire, though, as it was not only announced after Trump announced his own upcoming trip to McAllen, Texas, next Friday, but also for the fact that the vice president is vising what is seen as a location that hasn't been hit as hard by the immigration crisis.

Trump Friday told Newsmax that under his administration, "we had a border that was the best in the history of our country. Not very few people came through. And when they did, we got him and we got them out."

The Trump administration also stopped the catch and release policy, where "you catch somebody, even a very vicious criminal because as you know, they're letting their people out of the jails because they want to have nice, clean, empty jails" but then the person is released into the United States, said the ex-president.

The Biden administration has also called for the end of Trump's stay in Mexico policy.

Trump also railed about Biden's actions in Russia, including his moves that are allowing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany.

"I was the one that stopped the pipelines to Europe," he said. "Nobody thought that could be done. You know, they would say trump is so wonderful to Russia. There's nobody that's been tougher on Russia and I got along very well with Putin. We got along very well, but I stopped the pipeline."

