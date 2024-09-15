WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | assassination attempt | second | washington

Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Bureaucrats Permit Trump's Endangerment

By    |   Sunday, 15 September 2024 09:50 PM EDT

We may be talking about a "funeral" if the Washington bureaucrats keep former President Donald Trump from being granted adequate protection, Ric Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence in the Trump administration, told Newsmax.

During an appearance Sunday on "The Gorka Reality Check," Grenell attributed the lack of increased security since the last assassination attempt on Trump to "this whole bureaucratic problem in Washington."

"We see the bureaucratic problem in D.C. in a variety of issues," the former intelligence official continued. "This ... is just one of many. And that's what we have to do, is we have to use common sense.

"When you look at the threats that are clearly out there for President Trump, I do not believe that we have risen to that threat level. There needs to be an assessment. And in this country we are rich enough and we are successful enough to be able to rise to the occasion of protecting at the appropriate threat level the Republican nominee, the former president who could be the future president."

Grenell said that he fears "if we don't protect Donald Trump, that we're going to be talking about a funeral."

"And I just want to warn people in saying: What would happen to our country, what would happen to the United States of America if the bureaucratic system allows the threat level to rise above what we're prepared for, and we have to plan a funeral?

"This would tear our country apart," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
We may be talking about a "funeral" if the Washington bureaucrats keep former President Donald Trump from being granted adequate protection, Ric Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence in the Trump administration, told Newsmax.
trump, assassination attempt, second, washington
301
2024-50-15
Sunday, 15 September 2024 09:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved