Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Bureaucrats Permit Trump's Endangerment

We may be talking about a "funeral" if the Washington bureaucrats keep former President Donald Trump from being granted adequate protection, Ric Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence in the Trump administration, told Newsmax.

During an appearance Sunday on "The Gorka Reality Check," Grenell attributed the lack of increased security since the last assassination attempt on Trump to "this whole bureaucratic problem in Washington."

"We see the bureaucratic problem in D.C. in a variety of issues," the former intelligence official continued. "This ... is just one of many. And that's what we have to do, is we have to use common sense.

"When you look at the threats that are clearly out there for President Trump, I do not believe that we have risen to that threat level. There needs to be an assessment. And in this country we are rich enough and we are successful enough to be able to rise to the occasion of protecting at the appropriate threat level the Republican nominee, the former president who could be the future president."

Grenell said that he fears "if we don't protect Donald Trump, that we're going to be talking about a funeral."

"And I just want to warn people in saying: What would happen to our country, what would happen to the United States of America if the bureaucratic system allows the threat level to rise above what we're prepared for, and we have to plan a funeral?

"This would tear our country apart," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com