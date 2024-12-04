Rep. Nehls to Newsmax: NYC Mayor Could Be Fishing for Pardon

New York City Mayor Eric Adams' tune has changed on immigration after his indictment on bribery and campaign finance laws because he may be looking for a pardon in the future from President-elect Donald Trump, said Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas.

Still, Nehls, appearing Wednesday on Newsmax's "National Report," said "I applaud him for doing so because look at what happened just today with the brutal murder of the CEO with United Healthcare."

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, was fatally shot in the chest by a masked gunman Wednesday outside the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan, according to reports.

Adams on Tuesday said he was open to deporting migrants from New York City who have been charged with crimes, a major shift from his previous stance. He also said he planned to meet with Tom Homan, Trump's new border czar.

"My position is people who commit crimes in our city, you have abdicated your right to be in our city and I am open to figure out the best way to address that," Adams said.

He added: "Those who are here committing crimes, robberies shooting at police officers, raping innocent people, have been a harm to our country. Cancel me, because I'm going to protect the people of this city."

Nehls said New York is "out of control."

Nehls said Adams "sees it for what it is. And now it's time for mayors, governors across the entire country, to get on board. And let's get rid of these bad hombres, these illegals that are in our country preying on the American people, young and old. So, I applaud the mayor, Eric Adams, for doing so, but I think it could be a little too late. Quite honestly, you should have been doing this for the past 12, 24 months."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com