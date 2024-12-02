Tom Homan to Newsmax: Booting Migrants Is Crucial

Incoming border czar Tom Homan is ready to begin mass deportations when President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, he told Newsmax on Monday.

“There needs to be mass deportation operations,” Homan said on “National Report.” “We have a historic illegal immigration crisis on the southern border where millions of people enter the country illegally and were released.”

Homan pointed out 9 out of 10 people who claim asylum at the border end up being ordered removed.

“We have to execute those orders. If we don't, then we might as well shut down the immigration court,” Homan said. “You just take Border Patrol off the border because there's no consequences. You can't demand due process and not obey the final decision.”

Under the Biden administration, the deportation of criminal aliens fell 74%, Homan said.

“It's a target-rich environment. We have plenty of criminals,” Homan said. “We're going to concentrate on public safety threats and national security threats first.”

Homan said the Trump administration will be transparent about its plans for mass deportation, contrasting with the Biden administration, which has lost track of 300,000 children smuggled into the country.

“We're going to secure that border. We're going to run this deportation operation. And we're going to try to find these 300,000 missing children in the United States and get them back with their families,” Homan said.

The incoming border czar said he will be praying for ICE officers who will be carrying out the mass deportation, knowing they might encounter armed criminals.

“It's a dangerous job,” Homan said. [The Biden administration’s] open border has made that job much more dangerous. But we have to do it. We're going to do it. You’ve got to look over these agents because they're going to be in harm's way.”

