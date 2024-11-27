WATCH TV LIVE

Taylor Starling to Newsmax: Opposition to Save Girls' Sports 'Confusing'

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 06:19 PM EST

The opposition toward keeping biological boys out of girls' sports is "confusing," cross country co-captain Taylor Starling told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The Riverside, California, Martin Luther King High School girls captain told "American Agenda" that a shirt she was wearing with "Save Girls' Sports" printed on it had been deemed by some akin to wearing a swastika.

"So it was really confusing when she compared it to that because our shirts are, we're standing up for equality in women's sports, and to have it compared to that is just like awful because I just want equal rights in sports," Starling said. "I want everything to be equal, equal practice time. I want them to have to attend practices when I've been attending a lot of the practices, and they have not been."

Julianne Fleischer, Starling's attorney, responded that Title IX is put in place for the exact reason of protecting girls' sports, but in "California" and among the "parents" and "school officials" living in that state, they "ignore biology."

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 06:19 PM
