W.Va. School Board Bans Girls Who Protested Trans Athlete

Five middle school girls who staged a "step out" protest and refused to compete against a transgender athlete have reportedly been banned from further events.

In response, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a suit in support of the girls, West Virginia Watch first reported.

"Their actions at the earlier track meet were not disruptive or aggrandizing," Morrisey wrote in the amicus brief filed April 26. "They were the quiet demonstration of the student-athletes' evident unhappiness with the competitive consequences of a federal appellate court's decision."

Four of the five students, through their parents, are named in the suit against the Harrison County Board of Education.

"I will do everything in my power to defend these brave young girls," Morrisey said Monday. "This is just wrong. We must stand for what's right and oppose these radical trans policies."

Earlier in the month, several members of the Lincoln Middle School track and field team "stepped in" when their name was called and then "stepped out" without throwing the shot to protest the event.

A video posted on X shows five girls watching the athlete in question participating in the shot put competition.

The protest came just days after a federal appeals court ruled in favor of a transgender teenager who sued West Virginia over the state's law barring biological boys from competing in girls' sports.

Women's sports advocate Riley Gaines posted her outrage at the school board's decision.

"Rather than banning the boy from girls sports, they ban the girls from girls sports," Gaines wrote. "You can't make this stuff up.

"Sue them into oblivion."