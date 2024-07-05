Shaffer, Holt to Newsmax: US at Risk If Biden Stops Activities at 8 p.m.

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer and retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt outlined on Newsmax, Friday the consequences the U.S. could face with President Joe Biden reportedly curtailing events after 8 p.m. because he needs more sleep and less work at night.

"This plays out very badly on the world stage," Shaffer told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "We have [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, who literally does not believe [Biden is] in charge ... we have [Chinese President] XI [Jinping] doing things in China that are going to exacerbate their ability to do things in the Pacific.

"And then, of course, is the domestic thing. ... Christopher Wray has said he cannot guarantee staying ahead [of], as director of the FBI, any terrorist attacks, because we have literally tens of thousands of undocumented likely operatives in the country. When you see this admission, there's no way Biden is adequately prepared to do the task."

The health of Biden, 81, the oldest-serving president in U.S. history, has come under intense scrutiny since his widely panned debate performance against former President Donald Trump on June 27, when he looked confused, mumbled, lost his train of thought, and had a lack of facial animation.

Multiple media outlets reported that when Biden met with a group of Democrat governors Wednesday night at the White House, he told them he needs to get more sleep, work fewer hours, and avoid events held after 8 p.m. — despite previous reports he can fully manage the job only between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m."

"Let me tell you what can happen after 8 o'clock at night," Holt said. "You could have a nuclear-tipped Kinzhal hypersonic missile launched from near Cuba. I know that's completely hypothetical."

"Your warning time is not 30 minutes. Your warning time is seven minutes. And so [it's crucial] having a national command authority that's razor-sharp, ready to go, or at least the processes in place," he continued.

"So let's play the dominoes. Let's say Israel goes to war with Hezbollah. Another big hypothetical. The domino flies. Iran is now in the war. Iran now gets its back into a corner. What do you think they do? They activate all those [terror] cells here. Who helps them? The Russians and the Chinese."

"We're very, very naive right now as a nation. It's all very funny until it's not funny that the incapacity at the top of the government is something we could all pay dearly for," Holt said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com