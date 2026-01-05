Tuberville to Newsmax: Democrats Get Out of Way, Let Trump Do His Job

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., praised President Donald Trump on Monday for ordering the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"We did the right thing. President Trump did the right thing," Tuberville said on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"And let's get on with helping the country be number one again," he added.

Tuberville noted Trump warned Maduro numerous times that he had to leave office or he was going to remove him.

"Sooner or later, people are going to start understanding what President Trump says, he means," the senator said.

"We finally got a president that believes in law and order. Now the Democrats don't believe in that," Tuberville added.

"They would rather have a confusion, lawlessness all over the country," he continued.

Tuberville warned that Colombia and Cuba could be next.

"We need a safe hemisphere," he stressed.

"President Trump is going to clean this mess up, and Democrats – just get out of the way and let a man do his job," Tuberville added.

The Alabama senator said Venezuela's vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, who is currently serving as acting president, cannot remain in charge.

"She's as big a criminal as Maduro," Tuberville said. "At the end of the day, President Trump knows it's got to be cleaned up."

"I don't know how it's going to happen, but he'll make sure that there's a free and fair election, and let the people of Venezuela pick their president," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com