WH: Democrats Turn on Maduro Arrest Only Because Trump Did It

The White House on Monday accused congressional Democrats of hypocrisy for criticizing President Donald Trump's arrest and extradition of Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro.

In a release, the White House pointed to years of prior statements in which many of the same lawmakers called for Maduro's removal, delegitimization, or arrest.

"Democrats spent years howling that Maduro was a ruthless tyrant who had to be delegitimized, pressured, and removed. But the instant President Trump succeeds where they failed, they erupt in furious hypocrisy — prioritizing their unhinged hatred of President Trump over American interests and national security," the White House said in a release.

The release added that Maduro is now "detained on U.S. soil to face long-overdue justice." The White House contrasted the outcome with examples of past Democrat rhetoric.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in 2020 that Trump "hasn't brought an end to the Maduro regime. The Maduro regime is more powerful today and more entrenched today than it was when the President began," according to the release.

Following Maduro's arrest, Schumer said, "This is reckless. And the American people are just, this morning, in fear of what's going to happen here."

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., asserted in 2024 that the United States needed to "ratchet up the pressure" on Maduro and his allies, but now said, "It is an illegal act of war to replace Maduro."

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., once argued in 2019 that "getting rid of Maduro is good for the United States," but on Sunday said, "The invasion of Venezuela has nothing to do with American security. Venezuela is not a security threat to the U.S."

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., two years ago warned that Venezuelan instability "impacts us here at home." This past weekend, he called Trump's action "a sickening return to a day when the United States asserted the right to dominate the internal political affairs of all nations in the Western Hemisphere."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., previously said she supported "delegitimizing the Maduro government." However on Saturday she said, "I have strongly opposed sending American forces into harm's way in Venezuela without authorization from Congress."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said in 2019 that "Maduro is a dictator and a crook," but after the arrest released a statement assailing the move.

"The American people voted for lower costs, not for Trump's dangerous military adventurism overseas," she said.