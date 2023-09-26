Tuberville to Newsmax: Will Keep Up Fight Against Military Wokeness

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax he will keep up his Senate protest against military promotions as a means of fighting "wokeness" in the Pentagon for another year if necessary.

"It kind of reminds me of the old country song: What part of 'no' don't you understand?" Tuberville said Tuesday on "Greg Kelly Reports."

"They have not been told no for three years since Biden's taking office and [Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer has been the leader," Tuberville said of Senate Democrats. "But that being said, they got to learn how to take no, because I've not changed my mind."

Tuberville said his action blocking mass promotions is not hurting readiness as critics claim.

"We need a strong military, and I think doing what I'm doing is going to make us even stronger."

Tuberville began using the procedural move – which allows a single senator to prevent the action on the full Senate floor – when the Pentagon allowed military personnel to travel to other states for abortions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

He has come under fire even from some fellow Republicans for the move, but he vows not to bow to the pressure.

"This is a very controversial topic and people across the country, especially my state in Alabama, need to have their voice heard, and that's the reason that we were elected," he said, saying Schumer needs to bring it to the floor and vote on it or just change the policy back "because this is unlawful ... but that's the direction this country is going."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!