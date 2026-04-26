Kari Lake to Newsmax: Media to Blame for Dinner Shooting

The alleged White House Correspondents' Association dinner shooter is the latest example of someone being "indoctrinated" by the mainstream media, Kari Lake, senior adviser to the United States Agency for Global Media, told Newsmax on Sunday.

During an appearance on "Sunday Agenda," Lake, who attended the high-profile dinner Saturday night, said the chaotic shooting that forced the evacuation of President Donald Trump and top officials reflects a broader problem fueled by years of hostile media coverage toward conservatives.

Lake argued that years of negative portrayals of Trump and his supporters by mainstream outlets have contributed to a climate of hostility that can drive unstable individuals to violence.

"For the past 10 years, if he's been consuming CNN, MSNBC, and reading the media in his head, he thinks that the president is a tyrant," Lake told host Lidia Curanaj.

"He thinks that the president is fascist. He thinks that Republicans, MAGA Republicans are Nazis."

She emphasized that her comments were not meant to excuse the suspect's actions but to highlight what she sees as a dangerous pattern of rhetoric from legacy media organizations.

Lake also took aim directly at members of the press in attendance, accusing them of spreading misinformation and deepening divisions in the country.

She recounted confronting journalists at the event, questioning how they could justify their coverage.

"The mainstream media needs to do some soul-searching," Lake said, calling for sweeping changes within major networks. "They've divided this country for far too long."

The shooting happened amid heightened concerns about political violence, particularly after previous assassination attempts targeting Trump.

Lake recalled the moment gunfire erupted near the Washington Hilton ballroom. She described being seated near the front alongside foreign dignitaries and Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy when concerns about security first surfaced.

Lake criticized what she described as lax security measures at the event, noting that attendees were allowed in with minimal verification.

"They didn't examine my ticket … they didn't ask for any ID," she said, adding that the environment felt unusually exposed given the presence of the president, vice president, and Cabinet members.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, was apprehended after allegedly rushing a security checkpoint armed with firearms and knives.

Authorities are still investigating his motive, though officials say he may have been targeting members of the Trump administration.

The annual White House correspondents' dinner, often described as a celebration of the media, was abruptly cut short due to the shooting and is expected to be rescheduled.

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