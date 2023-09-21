Trump Praises Tuberville for Holds, Taking On 'Radical Left'

Republican front-runner and former President Donald Trump praised Sen. Tommy Tuberville over his military holds, hours after the Democrat-held Senate did what the Alabama Republican had been calling for all along — vote on the promotions individually.

The Senate confirmed Gen. Charles "C.Q." Brown to replace Gen. Mark Milley as chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Eric Smith as next commandant of the Marine Corps, and Gen. Randy George as next chief of staff for the Army.

"BIG WIN FOR TOMMY. Unlike McConnell and his group of automatic Democrat YES VOTES, Tommy T is willing to take on the Radical Left Fascists & Thugs that are destroying our Country. What a difference!" Trump posted to Truth Social.

Amid his unanimous consent holds on promotions, now totaling more than 300, Tuberville has challenged Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to bring them up individually for a vote.

Schumer has, until Thursday, refused, not wanting to set a precedent for one senator to jam up a process that's usually done en bloc. That, and it would take 700 hours of floor time to vote on all of them individually.

"I wanted people to see that he can actually confirm these people," Tuberville told Newsmax on Thursday. "I cannot put a hold on them if they do them one at a time, so we went through regular order, [and] they got it done.

"It was a big win for the legislative branch of the government, where we actually get to vote on things, and it's not confirmed or memoed from the White House or the Pentagon."

Tuberville reaffirmed that his holds remain in place, allowing for more individual confirmations down the road.

"To be clear, my hold is still in place," Tuberville said on the Senate floor. "I reserve the right to seek another cloture position on the nominees in the future, so that's where we stand today."

As for ending his holds, Tuberville has said for months that he'll do it when Congress votes on the abortion policy for the Pentagon, not the other way around.

"Move the policy back, and let's vote on it," Tuberville said earlier this week. "The American people deserve a vote. It's too controversial a topic not to vote on. You don't just say, 'We're just gonna do it this way.' I mean, that's not what we do here in this country."

Tuberville has told Newsmax in the past that he's prepared to accept the result of the vote, but a vote it must be.

The Pentagon's abortion policy covers travel expenses and provides time off for service members seeking an abortion.

Few service members take advantage of the policy, according to Pentagon data. But Pentagon officials have said the policy is key for recruiting.