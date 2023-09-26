GAO: DOD Abortion Policy Exempt from Congressional Review

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has ruled that the Department of Defense (DOD) did not have to report its abortion directives to Congress before implementation, according to the Washington Examiner. These directives came in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Congressional Review Act (CRA) requires federal agencies to report rules to Congress and the Comptroller General before they take effect. However, the GAO exempted the DOD's abortion policy from this requirement, citing it falls under the CRA's exceptions for rules related to agency management or personnel.

Recently, the DOD's reproductive healthcare policy has come under intense scrutiny from Republican lawmakers. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., in particular, has been a vocal critic, blocking over 300 military nominations and promotions in protest of the abortion policy. If not resolved by the end of the calendar year, his hold on these appointments could extend to over 600, a situation that has been decried by defense and administration officials as affecting military readiness.

Tuberville had initiated a GAO review of the policy back in March. Despite the unyielding stances of both the Pentagon and Tuberville, the Senate managed to confirm three key military leaders last week.