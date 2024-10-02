Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Jack Smith Is a Political Hack

Special counsel Jack Smith submitted a revised court filing on Wednesday regarding former President Donald Trump and his actions leading up to the 2021 riots on Capitol Hill. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax that Smith "is a political hack."

Smith’s latest tactic is to argue Trump "resorted to crimes" and "used private actors and his campaign infrastructure to attempt to overturn the election results and operated in a private capacity as a candidate for office." Tuberville said that Wednesday’s filing is just further evidence Smith is "bought and paid for" by the Democratic Party.

"But at the end of the day, President Trump's going to come out on top on this. There were some actors on January the 6, unfortunately, there were the FBI and CIA. People that were brought in by Nancy Pelosi. They didn't let the National Guard come in, but they let people come in that created havoc. And instigated a lot of things that went on," Tuberville said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Tuberville concluded by saying that Smith "is just trying to push a narrative" and the timing is such to distract the American people from Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio performing well against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in the previous night’s debate. "Again, as you said, after the debacle last night’s debate, they're trying every way they possibly can to get that off TV and get it out of the news for the next 24 hours."

