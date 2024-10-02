WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Trump Jack Smith election Supreme Court

Prosecutors: Trump 'Resorted to Crimes' After 2020 Loss in Bid to Keep Power

Wednesday, 02 October 2024 04:05 PM EDT

Donald Trump “resorted to crimes” in a failed bid to cling to power after losing the 2020 election, federal prosecutors said in a newly unsealed court filing that argues that the former president is not entitled to immunity from prosecution.

The filing was unsealed Wednesday.

 It was submitted by special counsel Jack Smith's team following a Supreme Court opinion that conferred broad immunity on former presidents and narrowed the scope of the prosecution.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

