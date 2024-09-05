'Persecution of Donald Trump' Looks at Political Prosecutions of Trump

Newsmax's documentary series "Newsfront" is set to premiere its latest episode Sunday detailing how former President Donald Trump, his aides, and supporters allegedly have been illegally targeted and maligned by a weaponized Department of Justice and rogue district attorneys.

"The Persecution of Donald Trump" written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Jack Thomas Smith, carefully examines the unprecedented indictments and civil cases slung at the former president during the height of the 2024 election season. Featuring exclusive interviews from Dick Morris, Rudy Giuliani, and Sebastian Gorka among others, the episode airs Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

"... The Democrats and the left are trying everything they can to stop President Trump from winning the 2024 presidential election," Smith said, noting that every day Trump is forced to be in court is keeping him off the campaign trail. "For whatever reason, the left and the Democrats have been terrified of this man since he first came down the escalator in 2015. They have tried to destroy him personally, financially, and politically."

The segment, which also features exclusive interviews with former New York Police Department Commissioner Bernard Kerik and Newsmax host and former Rep. Michael Grimm, R-N.Y., includes a careful examination of the unprecedented indictments and civil cases against Trump and the prosecutions, convictions, and imprisonment of his aides and supporters.

"They decided that the best way to stop him from winning the 2024 presidential election is by trying to put him in jail. This is a political persecution not only against former President Trump but against his aides and supporters," Smith added.

"Newsfront" is a documentary news TV series produced by Newsmax, which focuses on politics, current events, and human interest stories, dealing with sensitive topics and important issues Americans care about.

"We craft each episode cinematically to draw the viewer in and captivate their attention," co-executive producer Mandy Del Rio said. "We're storytellers of truth and accuracy. We don't get into 'what ifs,' conspiracies, or anything that cannot be proven."