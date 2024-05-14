Tuberville to Newsmax: Gag Order Won't Deter Support for Trump

In an interview with Newsmax, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., criticized what he described as the weaponization of the criminal justice system and a gag order stifling former President Donald Trump's defense in his New York business documents trial.

Tuberville expressed disappointment over the proceedings but conveyed Trump's "good spirits." Meanwhile, allies who have also attended the trial labeled it a "sham."

During Tuesday's "The Chris Salcedo Show" appearance, Tuberville voiced his concerns about the limitations imposed on Trump's defense team, stating, "This judge has pretty much got everybody hog-tied... This gag order is ridiculous. It's weaponization of the political system." Tuberville emphasized the inability of those aligned with Trump to freely express themselves, contrasting it with the perceived leniency towards critics.

"I was really disappointed in how this whole thing was run, but President Trump's in good spirits," Tuberville remarked, reflecting on his recent interactions with Trump. He urged more lawmakers to visit Trump and contribute to overcoming the gag order, asserting their intent to advocate on behalf of the former president.

"Hopefully, more and more senators and congressmen will go up every day to represent him and overcome this gag order. And that's one of the reasons we went: to be able to speak our piece for President Trump," he added.

Four more Trump allies, including potential running mates for the presumptive GOP nominee, attended the proceedings in New York City, showing a united front.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Florida Reps. Byron Donalds and Cory Mills all expressed dissatisfaction with the trial, labeling it a "sham," according to a report by Newsmax.

Despite Trump's gag order, which prohibits him from making attacks on prosecutors, witnesses, or the judge's family, his supporters at the trial voiced scathing critiques of the proceedings and the individuals involved. They questioned the motives of Judge Juan Merchan, District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and star witness Michael Cohen.

The presence of Trump's allies is a stark reminder of the ongoing political and legal challenges surrounding the former president despite his prominent position within the Republican Party and being the leading candidate for the presidency in 2024.

The trial has become a focal point for Trump's supporters, who view it as a broader attack on his political influence and his right to defend himself.

