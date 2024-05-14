WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: white house | donald trump | karine jean-pierre

White House Press Chief: Trump Trial 'Related to 2024 Elections'

By    |   Tuesday, 14 May 2024 04:39 PM EDT

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump's ongoing criminal trial in New York City is "related to the 2024 elections."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and several other Republicans traveled to New York City this week to attend Trump's trial, in which he faces 34 felony counts related to alleged payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

A reporter asked Jean-Pierre during a White House press conference, "Was it appropriate for Speaker Johnson to show at the trial of the former president?"

Jean-Pierre said in response that she didn't "want to comment, obviously, as this is related to the 2024 elections."

The Hatch Act prevents White House officials from interfering in elections, including by making comments that could influence an election.

Jean-Pierre added: "I can't speak to the speaker's schedule. That is something for him to decide."

Jean-Pierre also said: "Let's not forget this is also connected to an independent judicial process, so I'm going to be really mindful, and he [Johnson] makes his choices on what he does with his business; that is his choice to be made."

