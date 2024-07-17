WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Director Cheatle More Worried About DEI

By    |   Wednesday, 17 July 2024 07:33 PM EDT

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle "is more concerned with DEI" than she is the competency and success of the agency she manages.

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump miraculously survived a potential assassin’s bullet by mere centimeters when it pierced his ear after a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man shot at the president, according to the FBI. Cheatle has come under intense scrutiny following reports of multiple failures and missteps by the agency that led to Trump’s close call.

Tuberville said the agency is giving the impression they’re trying to cover something up. "They're embarrassed. As I said earlier, they failed when that trigger was pulled. Not whether anybody was hurt. Their job is to stop and keep people safe and not give the opportunity for even an attempted assassination. So, I think their priorities are wrong. I think that they know that they were overwhelmed with this," he said during an appearance on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

On Wednesday it was reported that Cheatle will comply with a subpoena from Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., as the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability chair demands answers on the failures of July 13.

