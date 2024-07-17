WATCH TV LIVE

Speaker Johnson: Secret Service Director Should Resign

Wednesday, 17 July 2024 02:49 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. said Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle should resign following Saturday's assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Johnson also announced he will initiate a bipartisan, special task force with subpoena authority to investigate the shooting and the security failures that preceded the attack.

Johnson said he spoke with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Saturday and found his answers to the assassination attempt to be unsatisfactory.

"There are real questions, let's just put it that way," Johnson said in an interview on Fox News. "The answers have not been forthcoming. I think they're gathering data. We're going to do it as well. We must have accountability for this. It was inexcusable. Obviously, there were security lapses. You don't have to be a special ops expert to understand that. And we're going to get down to the bottom of it quickly."

The Louisiana Republican said while he hopes Cheatle resigns, he intends on asking her a lot of questions about Saturday's assassination attempt.

"Her explanation to the media that there was a slant on the roof, so there was safety concern, it doesn't wash," Johnson said. "She's shown what her priorities are. I don't know her personally, but we'll be asking lots of questions."

