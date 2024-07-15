Tommy Tuberville to Newsmax: Trump Attack 'Also a Shot at Millions'

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Monday that the attack on former President Donald Trump over the weekend "was also a shot at millions of people" who support him.

Trump was shot in the ear, one spectator was killed, and two others injured after a 20-year-old gunman opened fire Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Secret Service shot and killed the man they identified as the suspect. He was later identified by the FBI as Matthew Thomas Crooks.

Tuberville said on "Wake Up America" that divisiveness in the country "has gone too far," adding that Trump is "rightly" rewriting his convention speech to promote unity in the wake of the unsuccessful attempt on his life.

"This has gone too far," Tuberville said when asked about the assassination attempt. "This was a shot at Donald Trump, former president, but it was also a shot at millions of people across the country that love America, love what we are, who we are, what we stand for, our values."

Tuberville noted that "there's a sigh of relief" among Republicans in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, "but it's also a sigh of encouragement of how strong Donald Trump is, the leader he is, how he's come through this, been very positive, and understands the significance of him and what he means to our country and the future of our country."

The senator added that he's unsure of when Trump will make his first appearance at the RNC, which takes place in Milwaukee this week.

"I don't know whether he'll make an appearance tonight, tomorrow," Tuberville said. "We know he's going to be there Thursday.

"But I know everybody's excited to see him ... in person, see him across the country, maybe even across the world. What a day it's been. What two days it's been.

"But we're just proud he's healthy and able to be here in Milwaukee and be here with a lot of supporters that love Donald Trump," he said.

