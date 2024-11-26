WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tom homan | trump administration | sanctuary cities | deportation | consequences | immigration

Homan to Sanctuary City Leaders: 'Don't Test Us'

By    |   Tuesday, 26 November 2024 08:30 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan plans to bring harsh consequences to any sanctuary city leader who threatens to hinder efforts by immigration authorities from mass-deporting illegal aliens.

"Let me be clear, there is going to be a mass deportation because we just finished a mass illegal immigration crisis on the border," Homan said Tuesday while visiting the border in Eagle Pass, Texas, alongside Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott.

"If we don't do it, what is the option? Let them stay? Cause if you let them stay, you'll never fix the border. You're gonna send a message to the rest of the world: enter the country illegally, which is a crime, ignore a court order … we're telling the whole world it's OK to enter this country illegally, you've never got to go home," Homan stated.

"Don't cross that line," Homan warned sanctuary leaders threatening to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "It is a felony to knowingly harbor or conceal an illegal immigrant from immigration authorities. Don't test us."

Homan told the New York Post that he hopes the Trump administration will file lawsuits and withhold federal funding to sanctuary cities, and, if need be, the White House will "flood" ICE officers to those areas to wait outside local jails for illegal aliens being released.

One such sanctuary leader is Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, who pledged to shield the illegal aliens in the sanctuary city from mass deportation with local cops and 50,000 residents "stationed at the county line." Johnston also compared it to a "Tiananmen Square moment."

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

