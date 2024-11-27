WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tom homan | greg abbott | ice | donald trump | deportations

Border Czar Expects Partnership With Texas Governor

By    |   Wednesday, 27 November 2024 04:20 PM EST

Incoming "border czar" Tom Homan said he expects a good working relationship with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who endured four years of tension with outgoing President Joe Biden.

Homan on Tuesday visited Texas to assess the situation at the Texas-Mexico border and planned to serve holiday meals to soldiers stationed at Eagle Pass and Edinburg.

"Gov. Abbott has done a great job so far. Look, illegal crossings in Texas are down over 80% thanks to the great work by Gov. Abbott because he's taken the [President-elect Donald] Trump policies and put them to work," Homan told Fox News. "He's put floating barriers and wall up. Walls work; President Trump proved that. He has consequences, he's arresting people and charging those that cross that border. Consequences work."

Homan still anticipates resistance from Democrat mayors and governors after the new administration takes power in January.

Last week, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston threatened a "Tiananmen Square moment" of utilizing tens of thousands of Mile High City residents to prevent Trump from enforcing his plan to deport illegal immigrants. Denver has accepted nearly 40,000 illegal migrants since December 2022, the largest figure per capita in the U.S."

"Me and the Denver mayor, we agree on thing," Homan said on Fox News. "He's willing to go to jail. I'm willing to put him in jail."

Johnston's threat comes on the heels of Democrat governors, including J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Jared Polis of Colorado, who launched Governors Safeguarding Democracy two weeks earlier, an initiative designed to resist Trump's American First mandate by ignoring federal immigration law.

Homan, meanwhile, has denied allegations that the administration plans to remove U.S. citizens under the planned mass deportation operation.

During a "60 Minutes" interview in October, Homan said "families can be deported" together, leaving many to assume U.S. citizens would be included.

Homan said in October that mass deportations will begin with criminals.

"And that's gonna happen, I guarantee, if President Trump wins," Homan said at the time. "Trump has made clear, we're going to prioritize public safety threats and national security threats."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Incoming "border czar" Tom Homan said he expects a good working relationship with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who endured four years of tension with outgoing President Joe Biden.
tom homan, greg abbott, ice, donald trump, deportations
344
2024-20-27
Wednesday, 27 November 2024 04:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved