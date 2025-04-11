Dick Morris to Newsmax: GOP Now Party of the People

Political strategist and author Dick Morris told Newsmax on Friday that the Republican Party is now the party of the people, adding that Democrats "deserve a lot of the credit for that."

Morris joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to react to CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten's analysis that Republicans are in a tie with Democrats for which is the party of the people. Enten said Friday that "Democrats, who were the party of the people, no more — no more."

Morris agreed with that assessment.

"Well, I think the Democrats deserve a lot of the credit for that," Morris said. "The Democrats have made clear that they're not the party for the average people, that they're the party for gays and for people in various ethnic groups and various nationalities.

"But they're not the party for the average person. And they've gone to great lengths to prove that that's true," Morris added. "And the public's response is a very logical, very reasonable one. This is the case: The Republican Party has become the party of the people."

In his analysis on CNN, Enten said, "Among the working class — those without a college degree — Republicans have overwhelmingly gained on this all-important question of which party cares more for people like yourself."

Again, Morris agreed.

"And at the same time, within the Republican Party, there's been a big shift away from Wall Street and toward Main Street, away from the rich billionaire, you know, obsessed group that the Republican Party traditionally was to one that is much more evocative of the opinions of the average American. So I think that this is reality, but I think the Democrats deserve at least half the credit," Morris said.

