WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | campaign | blue wall | michigan

NBC News: Harris Team Sees Cracks in Blue Wall

By    |   Tuesday, 22 October 2024 12:01 PM EDT

Kamala Harris' presidential campaign and national Democrats are privately bracing for the possibility that she won't carry the Blue Wall states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan in next month's election, with concerns mounting in Michigan in particular, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Further, Harris' campaign sees battleground North Carolina "slipping away," a loss that would complicate her path to 270 electoral votes if she loses one of the Blue Wall states, according to the report.

The trio of Blue Wall states have voted in unison in every election since 1988, when Democrat presidential nominee Michael Dukakis won Wisconsin but lost Pennsylvania and Michigan in his blowout loss to President George H.W. Bush.

However, "There has been a thought that maybe Michigan or Wisconsin will fall off," NBC News quoted a senior Harris campaign official, adding that Michigan is the greater concern.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., a Democrat Senate hopeful, said last month that Harris was underwater in Michigan.

At issue for Harris in Michigan is the large Arab and Muslim population that has been highly critical of the Biden-Harris administration over its handling of the war in Gaza and what they see as the administration's outright support of Israel and not demanding a cease-fire.

The Abandon Harris movement, which began as Abandon Biden, endorsed Green Party candidate Jill Stein earlier this month. Meanwhile, the Uncommitted National Movement has said it won't endorse Harris but has warned against the peril of backing a third-party candidate, like Stein, saying it could help Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, whom they also oppose.

A loss in Michigan would require Harris to win another battleground or two to reach 270. And if North Carolina is "slipping away," that would mean having to secure razor-thin wins in Nevada, Georgia, and/or Arizona, according to the report.

"I don't see a blue wall path or a Sun Belt path or a Southern path. I see seven states that are as close as it gets that will all be decided by margins on the ground," Harris battleground state director Dan Kanninen said, according to NBC News. "And, truthfully, one of the seven has as good a chance as any other to be the tipping-point state."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Kamala Harris' presidential campaign and national Democrats are privately bracing for the possibility that she won't carry the Blue Wall states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan in next month's election, NBC News reported.
kamala harris, campaign, blue wall, michigan
365
2024-01-22
Tuesday, 22 October 2024 12:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved