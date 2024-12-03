Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Biden Might Issue Blanket Pardons

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden, fresh off of pardoning his son Hunter Biden, might issue blanket pardons for himself and others in his administration before he leaves office.

Biden issued a sweeping pardon for his son on Sunday, potentially sparing the younger Biden a prison sentence for felony convictions in federal gun and tax cases. The lame-duck Democrat president previously said he would not pardon his son or commute his sentence, with the White House saying as recently as Nov. 8 that Biden would not intervene.

"Who knows? They may do all of it," Tiffany told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Responding to a guest on CNN who defended the president pardoning his son because, she claimed, President-elect Donald Trump is talking about firing squads, Tiffany said, "The best thing you can have at a town hall is somebody that rants and raves at you. We need those people like her.

"We need her speaking and her words to be put out there to the American public as much as possible, because they're going to see how completely unhinged the left is. But think about the reasoning: Now, because Joe Biden took the step of pardoning his son, well, let's just open the floodgates. That's what I heard."

Tiffany also discussed spending in Washington, D.C., and why he's encouraged about one initiative in particular that Trump will be implementing in his new administration.

"I predict we're going to win here in the showdown on spending with the lame-duck session here, but there's a lot of us that are going to fight like crazy to stop this spending," he said. "People need to go to those Republicans that you've been talking about and say, 'Stop sending more money to Ukraine. You're going to start World War III. Just stop doing it.'

"The thing I'm most excited about, though, of all the initiatives President Trump has put out so far, is DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency]," Tiffany continued. "I think DOGE has great possibilities to finally have an entity that will reverse the spending that's going on, because Congress has not had the willingness to do it.

"I'm hoping and praying that DOGE does the job. I look forward to working with [DOGE co-chairs Elon] Musk and [Vivek] Ramaswamy on this initiative."

