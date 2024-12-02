Speaker: Hunter Biden's Pardon 'Abuse' of Justice System

President Joe Biden's pardon of son Hunter Biden is an "abuse" of the justice system, House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

"President Biden insisted many times he would never pardon his own son for his serious crimes," Johnson wrote on X. "But last night he suddenly granted a 'Full and Unconditional Pardon' for any and all offenses that Hunter committed for more than a decade!"

He added: "Trust in our justice system has been almost irreparably damaged by the Bidens."

Biden on Sunday granted his son full immunity from prosecution even after he and his White House staff insisted a pardon would not happen.

The move spares Hunter Biden, who was convicted on gun charges and pleaded guilty to tax fraud this summer, a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions.

Joe Biden, in explaining his decision, said his son was "selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."

"Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently," Joe Biden said.