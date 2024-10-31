Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Young Voters Key for Trump in Wisconsin

Wisconsin's young voters will be key for former President Donald Trump to bring home the vote in that state, Rep. Tom Tiffany said Thursday on Newsmax.

"Kids [ages] 18 to 24 are breaking our way like they haven't over the last few elections," the Wisconsin Republican said on "National Report." "These young people see what the Biden-Harris administration has done to our country. They don't like it. They're free agents now and they are willing to take a look at Republicans."

Tiffany added that more young people will be voting Republican in this year's election, and "that is how we're going to win Wisconsin."

He also noted that hunters will also drive up the vote for Trump.

"There are over 100,000 hunters in Wisconsin who are occasional voters," said Tiffany. "They're the low-propensity voters you guys have been hearing about, but I think we're turning more of those people out here."

Meanwhile, Trump is continuing to drive home his message, said Tiffany.

"I think the best line of the night, of course, was by the president," he said of Thursday's rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where football legend Brett Favre came on stage to endorse Trump.

"[Trump said] You cannot lead America unless you love Americans," Tiffany said. "Nobody other than Donald Trump knows how to deliver the message. Think about him being the fry guy at McDonald's a week ago and now getting the garbage truck."

Tiffany said it helps that Trump has "so much material to work with," considering statements that are made by people like President Joe Biden, Democrat nominee Kamala Harris, and former President Bill Clinton.

Tiffany also discussed Republicans' chances of holding the majority in the House and said he believes that will happen, pointing to Rep. Derrick Van Orden's election battle in Wisconsin.

"He's in a tough race over there against a very well-funded opponent," said Tiffany. "I think President Trump brings Derrick Van Orden across the finish line here on Nov. 5. That's one of the seats that is in play here. And I think that's going to happen across America, and we will hold the House as a result of that."

