Jason Miller to Newsmax: Trump Amplified Dems' True 'Garbage' Feelings

Donald Trump wearing a safety vest at his Wisconsin rally put the focus on how Vice President Kamala Harris and many Democrats "truly feel" about the former president's supporters, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax on Thursday.

Trump showed up at a rally in Green Bay on Wednesday still wearing an orange-and-yellow safety vest while sitting in a garbage truck and highlighted President Joe Biden's remark about the former president's supporters being "garbage."

"What this did was this put the focus in visual terms back on Kamala Harris, back on Joe Biden for the way that they've been treating not just President Trump but millions, tens of millions, of Americans all around the country who they continually have been hitting on with these horrific attacks over the past couple of weeks, calling President Trump supporters everything from Nazis to fascists to dictators to now, unfortunately, garbage," Miller told "Wake Up America" host Sharla McBride.

Miller added that Biden referring to Trump supporters as being "garbage" during a video call on Tuesday was not an "intentional" act in the final days before the general election.

"I think it's how they truly feel," Miller said. "And so to them, this wasn't that big of a deal. Of course, they're going to call President Trump's supporters garbage. And so when President Trump put on that vest, got in the truck and then kept even the vest on when he was up on stage, it was that reminder. This is what Kamala Harris and Joe Biden think about you."

McBride asked Miller whether Biden's comment would "sink" Harris' hopes of winning the White House.

"I think it was probably sunk even before Joe Biden made his unfortunate comments," Miller said. "But you notice that Kamala Harris did not come out and rebuke what Joe Biden had to say. And that's because this is how the National Democratic Party thinks."

After pointing out that Politico reported the Republican candidate won the day Wednesday in a battle of the presidential campaigns, McBride asked Miller how Trump will try to continue his momentum.

"Well, we have more in store," Miller said. "Even today, President Trump will be in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which is usually a blue state. But we're seeing it very close in our polling. I think it's a state that we can pull off.

"The president will also be in Las Vegas and then in Phoenix later this evening. And so it's a jam-packed day out west. And then tomorrow President Trump will be in Michigan and in Wisconsin looking to win the Sun Belt, looking to win the Rust Belt. But I tell you, if you thought last night was good, we have some other things that are coming between now and Election Day. The foot is on the pedal."

