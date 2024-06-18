Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Trump Delivers Message of Hope, Experience

Donald Trump will once again win the presidency, because he can deliver a message of hope and experience to the American people, Rep. Tom Tiffany told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Republican, who is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Newsmax's "Newsline" that due to the fact that his state is such an important battleground for the national election, "if President Trump wins Wisconsin, he wins the presidency once again. He knows how important it is."

Tiffany, speaking on the same day that Trump is campaigning in Wisconsin, retreated that the most important thing that the former president is doing is "he is delivering a message of hope to the American people."

The congressman continued that "the American people know what is wrong with our country, whether it is inflation or illegal immigration, with another person being killed by an illegal immigrant that came in on Joe Biden's watch, [or] a weak foreign policy that has harmed America's standing across the globe."

The people of America know it," Tiffany emphasized, and what Trump can tell the public is that he has the experience based on "what he did five years ago to make America great again."

The congressman said that Trump "will deliver that message again to win Wisconsin here in 2024."

