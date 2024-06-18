WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bryan steil | wisconsin | donald trump | milwaukee

Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Mainstream Media Twists Trump's Words

By    |   Tuesday, 18 June 2024 02:01 PM EDT

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., appearing outside former President Donald Trump's rally in Racine, Wisconsin, told Newsmax on Tuesday it is important to hear Trump speak unfiltered.

"The mainstream media wants to twist his words, wants to tell you everything," Steil said on "Newsline," noting the huge lines for Trump's rally. "President Trump is going to speak directly to voters. We're going to hear about the future of the country, about how we bring costs down, about how we secure the border and how we lead from strength."

Steil also pushed back against reports Trump disparaged Milwaukee, the site of this year's Republican National Convention, when he met with Republican members of Congress last week.

"I was in the room," Steil said. "The president pointed out key policies that caused real problems in our Democratic-run largest cities."

Steil said Milwaukee has had issues with crime, its elections and its school system.

"We should be talking about the challenges that are created in Democratic-run cities," Steil said. "But he didn't disparage the city of Milwaukee."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., appearing outside former President Donald Trump's rally in Racine, Wisconsin, told Newsmax on Tuesday it is important to hear Trump speak unfiltered.
bryan steil, wisconsin, donald trump, milwaukee
223
2024-01-18
Tuesday, 18 June 2024 02:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved