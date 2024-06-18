Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Mainstream Media Twists Trump's Words

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., appearing outside former President Donald Trump's rally in Racine, Wisconsin, told Newsmax on Tuesday it is important to hear Trump speak unfiltered.

"The mainstream media wants to twist his words, wants to tell you everything," Steil said on "Newsline," noting the huge lines for Trump's rally. "President Trump is going to speak directly to voters. We're going to hear about the future of the country, about how we bring costs down, about how we secure the border and how we lead from strength."

Steil also pushed back against reports Trump disparaged Milwaukee, the site of this year's Republican National Convention, when he met with Republican members of Congress last week.

"I was in the room," Steil said. "The president pointed out key policies that caused real problems in our Democratic-run largest cities."

Steil said Milwaukee has had issues with crime, its elections and its school system.

"We should be talking about the challenges that are created in Democratic-run cities," Steil said. "But he didn't disparage the city of Milwaukee."

