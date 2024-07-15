Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: 'Tremendous Energy' as RNC Begins

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Monday that people are "looking forward" to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week and to the message of unity that former President Donald Trump is expected to bring.

"I think there's just a tremendous energy, including perhaps some trepidation, some nervousness," Tiffany said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Who knows what's going to happen, especially after the events of Saturday night. Security is heightened, as it should be, but I think people are really excited for what is going to happen here at the convention.

"President Trump has really been hitting the tone that I think is appropriate for the American people, going all the way back to the debate on June 27 — the disastrous debate for [President] Joe Biden, which revealed to the country how impaired that he is," he continued. "President Trump has taken a very low-key approach, which people view as unusual.

"And then, of course, you had the events of Saturday night. But I think people are really anxious to see a president that is going to unify this country, truly unify this country, as we go forward."

Tiffany said he couldn't speak to how much the convention schedule had changed following the assassination attempt on Trump, but did say that he could feel a sense of anticipation on the convention's opening day.

"I just think that the mood is people are really looking forward to this convention," he said. "They are looking forward to turning America around.

"When you look at the Supreme Court decisions at the end of June, you look at the disastrous debate for Joe Biden, there is a tremendous opportunity now for Republicans to talk to the people. People are saying across the country, 'What are you going to do for me?' That's what I hear back in the district.

"'You know, you guys talk in Washington, D.C., about the ins and outs, who's going to win and all the rest; how about if us American people could win for a change? Because we haven't been winning since Jan. 20, 2021. Whether it's immigration, inflation, weakness abroad, we're not winning, and we want to win, and we Americans are winners,'" he continued.

"And I think that's what President Trump is going to deliver a message in regards to. We are winners in America, and let's turn this country around starting on Nov. 5."

Trump told the Washington Examiner that he rewrote his convention speech to focus on unity after being hit in the ear by a would-be assassin's bullet during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

