Trump: Heading to Convention; Shooter Can't Stop Me

Former President Donald Trump, said Sunday he is heading to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention as planned to accept the Republican presidential nomination, as he can't allow the shooter in Saturday's assassination attempt against him in Pennsylvania to change his plans.

"Based on yesterday's terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days," Trump posted on his Truth Social page Sunday afternoon.

However, he added that he had "just decided that I cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else" and would be "leaving for Milwaukee, as scheduled, at 3:30 P.M. TODAY. Thank you!"

Trump signed the message with his initials, DJT, to indicate it was from him personally.

Two minutes later, at 2:11 p.m., Trump posted another message, saying simply "UNITE AMERICA."

A senior Republican official told NBC News on Sunday that the shootings on Saturday, which injured Trump and killed a rallygoer, will not change the convention's structure, including for Trump's announcement of his running mate.