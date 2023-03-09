Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Hoping for Hearings on DirectTV

Rep. Tom Tiffany on Thursday said he hopes the House Oversight Committee will conduct hearings on AT&T DirecTV's deplatforming of Newsmax, but said "there's so many things that we need to deal with on the oversight front."

"Can we get to all of them in two years? I do hope that this is something that we get at because it's clearly of a piece with the censorship that is going on," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Such censorship, Tiffany said, is happening with the FBI and social media companies, and "we're seeing it with the FTC now, with them trying to stifle reporters and trying to out reporters, trying to make sure that they're not being heard."

At the same time, Tiffany said, "we need to make sure that we're hearing all the stories out there, including the story with your network about how they're trying ot be forced out of the marketplace of the media."

DirecTV cut Newsmax's signal on Jan. 24, blocking the network from more than 13 million subscribers of the satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse.

Newsmax is America's fourth highest-rated news network in the cable landscape and a top-20 overall channel that reaches 25 million Americans weekly, according to the Nielsen ratings.

As justification for its deplatforming of Newsmax, DirecTV has claimed the network was demanding "excessive fees" that would amount to "tens of millions" of dollars. Newsmax has denied that, saying it is seeking an approximate fee of $1 per cable subscriber per year, which is among the lowest requested fees in cable television.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy has noted that DirecTV has paid fees to 22 liberal news outlets without paying anything to Newsmax.

