Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Republicans Should Follow DeSantis, Boycott Liberal Media

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday that Republicans should follow the lead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who will boycott NBC after anchor Andrea Mitchell was caught in a lie regarding DeSantis' stance on the teaching of slavery in schools.

"I believe 100% [they should]," Burchett told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

During an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris broadcast Feb. 17 on MSNBC, Mitchell asked, "What does Gov. Ron DeSantis not know about Black history and the Black experience when he says that slavery and the aftermath of slavery should not be taught to Florida schoolchildren?"

DeSantis in late January said his state would block a new Advanced Placement high school course on African American studies because it was based on a "political agenda." The College Board then revised the course by removing much of the content questioned. He has never stated a stance against teaching slavery in schools.

'It's just a complete blatant attack," Burchett said. "Their numbers are dropping; they're dwindling. ... The reality is they're putting out a bunch of garbage, and America is just not buying it anymore."

DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin tweeted Feb. 17 the question was "shameful" and "exemplifies everything wrong with corporate media." He added a link to the Florida Department of Education's standards regarding the teaching of African American history, including slavery. The standards note the related statutes.

Mitchell said Wednesday she was "imprecise" in her question to Harris but didn't formally apologize.

"You know, Barnum & Bailey called and said their clowns were missing, and most of them are over there at NBC," Burchett said.

