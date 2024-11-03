WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Kean to Newsmax: All Signs Point to Win in N.J. Race

By    |   Sunday, 03 November 2024 06:14 PM EST

Rep. Tom Kean Jr., the Republican seeking reelection in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, said Sunday on Newsmax he will maintain his lead in the race, despite a new Monmouth University poll showing his Democrat opponent, Sue Altman, gaining ground and trailing him by just 2 points. 

"Every single poll shows we're winning this race," Kean told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "I was one of five Republicans who defeated the Democratic incumbent in the country last cycle because I focused then on affordability.

"I focused on securing the southern border. I focused on having the backs of cops. We need to support our allies abroad, and those are things we need to restore the SALT [state and local tax] deduction."

He also called Altman a "radical activist" who "supports defunding the police."

"She supports full drug legalization, " said Kean. "She supports an unsecure southern border. She opposes the SALT restoration, and she would caucus with the 'Squad' if she won this race."

Altman has said she has recanted a tweet she made several years ago about defunding the police.

However, Kean pointed out that "every single police union that has endorsed in this race has endorsed my candidacy because they know that I have their back, have had it for years, and will have it for years."

"We will give them the tools necessary to make sure that our communities are safer than they are currently," he added. 

Building trade unions have also endorsed Kean, and he said that the district understands its need for infrastructure and innovation. 

"People need to make sure that they understand that my opponent's Green New Deal policies would add $360,000 per household of unaffordable new regulations, and that's unacceptable for the people in this district," said Kean. "I support prevailing wage and Davis-Bacon, and we've worked across the aisle and found common ground."

Kean also discussed reports that fliers from his campaign were found in a Pennsylvania grocery store dumpster, calling the matter "deeply troubling."

"I have full confidence that the Postal Service will hold those people accountable," said Kean. And now, with the election on Tuesday, "the most important thing that people in this district can do is have their voice heard," he said.

