New Jersey GOP Rep. Tom Kean Should Keep House Seat

John Gizzi By Tuesday, 29 October 2024 06:32 PM EDT

He comes from a legendary New Jersey family, but his Congressional seat was seen at risk.

But the latest data suggests that Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. will keep his New Jersey 7th Congressional District seat.

In 2022, Kean captured the seat by just over 9,000 votes out of more than 300,000 cast.

In unseating Democrat Rep. Tom Malinowski, Kean became one of 16 Republicans to represent a U.S. House district carried by Joe Biden in 2020.

His father, Tom Kean, had served for two terms as the Garden State's popular governor in the 1980s.

Tom Kean Jr. has positioned himself as a moderate-to-conservative presence and the approach is working in the 7th District.

A Monmouth University Polling Institute survey of likely voters showed Kean beating Democrat challenger Sue Altman, 46% to 44%.

With Malinowski and others nixing a bid for Congress, Altman — a community activist and former teacher — emerged as a candidate.

Kean has hit her hard for a tweet of hers four years ago suggesting she supported the "defund the police" movement.

Altman said she now regrets the tweet, insisting she does not support defunding the police.

"And Tom has been endorsed by some of the building trades unions," Roger Bodman, who served as commissioner of labor under the elder Kean, told Newsmax. "I may be biased, but the Kean name still carries a lot of respect around here."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 29 October 2024 06:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

