Tom Homan to Newsmax: Trump 200 Days, 'Most Secure Border in History'

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's point man for mass deportations and border security, defended the administration's immigration policies after its first 200 days Thursday on Newsmax.

He also skewered first-term Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., a former three-term congresswoman who said during a town hall in Benton Harbor, Michigan, on Aug. 4 that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Homan, whom she misnamed as Holgren, "have been a disaster" and "un-American."

"I guess she just proved that she's not very smart, obviously," Holman told "Finnerty." "But bottom line is, what we're doing is making this country safe again. What we're doing is correct. And here's a congressperson, elected official who buried her head in the sand under the Biden administration, [when] we had the highest level of sex trafficking of women and children in the history of this nation.

"We had the highest level [of] national security threats coming across that border. We had over 500,000 children smuggled into the country, and they lost track of 300,000 sex [trafficked] women and children, [an] all-time high. The migrant deaths [were] over 4,000, a historic high. Historic high of Americans dying from fentanyl, a quarter million. And she hid her head in the sand [and] didn't say a damn thing.

"President Trump has fixed this in seven weeks. Overdose deaths down, sex trafficking down. Known terrorists coming across the border. Nonexistent number of releases to the United States, zero. The most secure border in history of this nation.

"We're doing exactly what the American people voted for. And [if] there's any distraction from Trump voters that what we're doing [is] too much, it's because of the fake media. The fake media says we're arresting more noncriminals than criminals and that we're separating families. We're deporting U.S. citizens. It's ridiculous."

Homan said he looks at the numbers every morning that show 70% of arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement are known criminals, with the rest national security threats and those who have final orders of deportation.

"And we found over 13,000 of the children she didn't care about under the Biden administration," he said. "Some we actually rescued out of sex trafficking and forced labor trafficking. So, we're doing what exactly the American people voted for.

"And if she doesn't understand that, then she's an embarrassment to the position she holds because her first responsibility is protection of her communities, protection of the citizens of this nation. That's exactly what we're doing."

