Newsmax's 'Trump 200: America Rises' Marks Trump's 200th Day in Office

By    |   Thursday, 07 August 2025 10:47 AM EDT

President Donald Trump celebrates his 200th day in office Thursday, and Newsmax's Rob Finnerty host a special report titled "Trump 200: America Rises."

Border czar Tom Homan, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy are among the guests who'll appear on "Finnerty" at 8 p.m. ET.

    When to Watch:
        8 p.m. ET Rob Finnerty Tonight
        Weeknights on Newsmax Find It Here

Trump has been called "the most influential president of this century," and Finnerty will speak with administration members to explain why that's the case.

Whether it's shutting down the migrant crisis at the southern border, forcing universities to address on-campus antisemitism as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and working to improve air traffic control, Trump has tackled major issues on the minds of many Americans.Find out why "Finnerty" is quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing, most talked-about shows on cable news.

President Donald Trump celebrates his 200th day in office Thursday, and Newsmax's Rob Finnerty host a special report titled "Trump 200: America Rises."
Thursday, 07 August 2025 10:47 AM
