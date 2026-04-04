Winston Scott to Newsmax: Artemis II Is Testing All Human Interfaces

During an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda," former NASA astronaut Capt. Winston Scott emphasized that the upcoming Artemis II mission is fundamentally about "testing the human-machine interface" as NASA prepares to return astronauts to deep space.

"We're testing the human-machine interface, the life control systems, how well the crew can manipulate and maneuver the vehicle if necessary," Scott said, describing Artemis II as a critical next step in a "very, very complex system."

He added, "It's a test program, and we test things incrementally. And this is the second increment."

Scott explained that while Artemis I proved the spacecraft could safely travel to the Moon and back without a crew, Artemis II will put astronauts aboard to validate how humans interact with the Orion capsule.

"Now [Artemis] II will do the same thing with people on," he said, focusing on real-world performance of life support and onboard systems.

Reflecting on his own spaceflight experience, Scott described liftoff as both intense and awe-inspiring.

"We prefer to use the term liftoff rather than blastoff," he noted, before adding, "When the clock hits zero, it kicks you in the rear – you're really going someplace fast."

Even amid the adrenaline, astronauts remain task-focused: "You're very much focused on your task ... [but] at the same time, you're marveling at what you're feeling."

Scott also highlighted the practical challenges astronauts must handle in deep space, including onboard systems like the spacecraft's toilet.

"Somebody on the crew always has to be trained to fix the toilet," he said, praising astronaut Christina Koch for resolving a recent issue: "I commend Christina for being able to repair it."

Calling the system "an incredible piece of engineering," Scott underscored how even routine functions become complex in orbit, where waste must be carefully managed and contained.

Looking ahead, Scott outlined the broader Artemis roadmap, including future docking tests and eventual lunar landings.

"Following that, we'll send the entire assembly into space and people will land on the surface," he said.

The mission, he stressed, represents both technological progress and a renewed era of exploration.

"It's an incredible moment," Scott suggested, as NASA pushes toward returning humans to the Moon and eventually beyond.

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