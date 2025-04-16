Tom Homan to Newsmax: 'I'm Disgusted' With Sen. Van Hollen

Border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax on Thursday that he's "disgusted" by the behavior of Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who flew to El Salvador on Wednesday in an attempt to bring illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the United States.

"I just landed in San Salvador a little while ago, and I look forward to meeting with the team at the U.S. embassy to discuss the release of Mr. Abrego Garcia," the senator posted on X.

"I also hope to meet with Salvadoran officials and with Kilmar himself. He was illegally abducted and needs to come home."

Homan said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," "I'm disgusted that he would go over there and try to coddle an MS-13 gang member, which is now a designated terrorist organization. He's an illegal alien with a deportation order and an MS-13 gang member, and he's going to go try to rescue him."

In March, Abrego Garcia was arrested in Maryland and deported from the United States following what the administration said was an administrative error.

Homan noted that Van Hollen voted against the Laken Riley Act when given a chance to protect Americans from criminal illegal immigrants.

"I mean, it just can't make this up. I mean, I cannot believe we're in a place we're at right now. He's disgusting," Homan added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com