Indiana AG to Newsmax: Title IX Ruling 'a Huge Step'

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita told Newsmax on Wednesday that the recent court ruling to block the implementation of the Biden administration's new Title IX rules is a "big step" for the states fighting against the changes.

A federal judge on Monday issued a preliminary injunction that temporarily blocks the Biden administration's new Title IX rule, which would have expanded protections for LGBTQ+ students, in six states involved in a lawsuit over the changes: Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The decision came only a few days after another federal judge issued a similar order preventing the rule from taking effect in four states: Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Montana.

Rokita said on "National Report" that because of the preliminary injunction, schools in the states that joined in the lawsuit against the Department of Education "don't have to worry about losing their funding" if they don't follow the new Title IX rules, "at least preliminarily."

Rokita described the ruling as "a huge step," noting that "a lot of these cases are decided at these very early stages, through things like a preliminary injunction and so forth."

He went on to say that the Department of Education "promulgated rules to help interpret and define what the decades-old Title IX law was, and they tried to rewrite the law through these rules, and that's called bureaucrats trying to be lawmakers." Rokita said that he and other state attorneys general "will continue to litigate the case on these successful grounds as the Department of Education tries to push back, but we're now into … the regular merit stage of the lawsuit, we'll see if the Department of Education continues to push."

