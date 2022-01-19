Rep. Tim Walberg: Schools Teach, but Parents Still 'Primary Educators'

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., a House Education and Labor Committee member, told Newsmax that although schools play a part in teaching children, parents are still the ''primary educators.''

Responding to a deleted Facebook post from the Michigan Democratic Party regarding education, Walberg said on Wednesday's ''American Agenda'' that Democrats are ''the ones that have been supporting the 1619 Project. They''ve been supporting critical race theory, saying that it's necessary, not acknowledging the fact that our parents, whether it's in Virginia or whether it's in Michigan, are saying ''no, that's not what we want our kids taught.''''

Instead, Walberg suggested that schools ''teach our kids the basics that they need to be good citizens — to understand history, to understand the math, science, English courses, and let them move forward. And don''t tell us, as parents, that we don''t have a part to play. In fact, don''t forget that we are the primary part to play in the education of our children.

''We supplement the responsibility we have for educating our kids by having educators like those in the public schools or private schools or home schools do the job for us, but we are still the primary educator.''

The Michigan Democratic Party's since-deleted Facebook post reads in part, according to Corey A. DeAngelis' Twitter, that ''the purpose of a public school is not to teach kids only what parents want them to be taught. It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client of the public school is not the parent, but the entire community, the public.''

After the post was deleted, a new statement appeared, issued by the Michigan Democratic Party, addressing it. According to The Detroit News, ''parents need to have a say in their children's education, end of story,'' the Democratic Party said Monday. ''The post does not reflect the views of Michigan Democrats and should not be misinterpreted as a statement of support from our elected officials or candidates.''

