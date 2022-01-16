Gov. Youngkin Defends Ending CRT In Virginia School Children's Education

GOP Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Sunday defended his elimination of critical race theory in children’s education, asserting he used Martin Luther King’s own words as the “founding principle” of the executive order.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Youngkin declared “we will teach all history, the good and the bad.”

“[We] don’t know where we are going until we know where we came from,” he said. “But to teach them one group is advantaged and the other disadvantaged because of the color of skin, cuts everything we know to be true. Martin Luther King’s words, we must ‘judge one another by the content of our character and not the color of our skin’ [is the] founding principle of the executive order.”

According to Youngkin, his new orders “went at the tenets of racially divisive concepts.”

“We have to recognize what the left liberals do here is try to obfuscate the issue saying there is not a course of critical race theory. Of course there are not in elementary school. But it's present in the schools.”

The newly sworn-in governor also said he’s “disappointed” that the Supreme Court of the United States didn’t go far enough in striking down vaccine mandates by limiting its ruling to just federal workers.

“The Supreme Court has ruled, and so we have to go to work to make sure we don't have a further depletion of the resources in our hospital systems,” he said, noting the high court upheld the mandate for healthcare workers amid the current COVID-19 surge.

“One of the most important things we can do is expand capacity in Virginia hospitals so people who need care can get it,” he said, adding: “We are going to go to work to make sure every power I have as governor is being brought to bear to give the hospitals the flexibility they have to make sure that we have the staffing we need to make sure that we have the intensive care facilities to treat Virginians.”

