Tags: tim walberg | michigan | harris | economy | trump

Rep. Walberg to Newsmax: Harris' Policies Cost Michiganders $30K Each

Thursday, 17 October 2024 10:26 AM EDT

With the presidential election only 18 days away, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will be making campaigns stops in the critical battleground state of Michigan. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Thursday that these final pitches are "extremely important."

"I think it gives the people an opportunity to see up close and personal the candidates and how they respond and act in front of people," Walberg said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

"I mean, Michiganders right now have experienced $30,000 loss on average as a result of the Harris-Biden policies. And that puts people on notice that this is a significant election." 

The congressman said the policies from the current administration have "damaged us."

"In an interview last week, when asked about whether she had any differences from the policies of [President Joe] Biden, she says, 'I can't think of any.' And that ought to scare us all."

He said the bad judgment continues.

"We have experienced pain and suffering from this administration for the past four years. We know what we were like four years ago, and it was a much better place — except for COVID," he added. 

Thursday, 17 October 2024 10:26 AM
