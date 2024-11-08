Rep. Walberg to Newsmax: House GOP Expects Slim Majority

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Friday that he expects Republicans to maintain a “slim majority” in the House of Representatives with 223 seats “when it all shakes out” ahead of the 119th Congress.

Walberg, fresh off his commanding reelection victory in Michigan’s 5th Congressional District, told “National Report” that Republicans are optimistic about the remaining races that are still too close to call.

“On a conference call yesterday with all of our members, we had reports coming from California and other localities where the counting was still taking place. There was a great amount of optimism, even in California, that we would prevail, with a number of the targeted seats there who were up as of yesterday and looked forward to the other out-of-pocket votes that would be coming in, as primarily being in more conservative Republican areas of the community,” Walberg said.

“So the guess right now is that we'll be around 223 when it all shakes out. A slim majority still, but we're used to doing that,” he added.

Walberg, who easily won reelection with 65.7% of the vote in his district, added the slim majority is much different in this upcoming Congress given Republicans own the majority in the Senate and President-elect Donald Trump is “also there to give some punch this time to get things done.”

Walberg also spoke about the Arab American vote that broke for Trump in Michigan, telling Newsmax that “it was expected.” Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris by 1.4 points in Michigan.

“We saw that coming that way,” he said. “And the main reason — they desire peace. And they believe that Trump, as a strong, strong president, will push for and will have the best likelihood of moving toward peace in the [Middle East].

“Even though they know that America stands generally with Israel, yet they also know that a push from America to both sides can bring about the solution where Hamas is defeated, hostages, hopefully, the remaining few, will be released and the region will get into a transition of peace again,” Walberg said.

