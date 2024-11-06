WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Flips Michigan, Netting Another Battleground State

By    |   Wednesday, 06 November 2024 05:40 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump flipped Michigan red, netting the Republican 15 Electoral College votes over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump won the state in 2016 but lost it to Joe Biden in 2020 by 154,000 votes, restoring the so-called blue wall of Democrat-leaning Upper Midwest states.

Newsmax election partner Decision Desk HQ called Michigan for Trump on Tuesday night, before many of the other major news networks.

Harris and Trump had his eyes on seven battleground states before the election: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Nevada.

Both campaigns crisscrossed Michigan with campaign stops down the homestretch.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., on Wednesday said Michigan's Muslim voters sent Harris and her party a "message" after Trump took nearly 70% of the vote in Dearborn.

"I think that the community is trying to send a message. What is going on in the Mideast is tearing people apart, and it's particularly hard in Michigan. People are raw and hurting on both sides," the congresswoman told CNN. "Quite frankly, I get killed by both sides. I get protested, I get threats, and I listen to them. A lot of people are unwilling to put their selves out there and listen and understand what their hurt is and what they're saying."

Dingell continued, "Quite frankly, I think the fear of people on all sides, being willing to talk to them, is what results in Jill Stein getting support. People are angry, they've lost family members. I feel like the war in the Mideast has come to Michigan, and even people inside the Democratic Party are at each other's throats. It's not good."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


