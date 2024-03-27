×
Tags: tim scott | msnbc | nbc | ronna mcdaniel

Sen. Tim Scott to Newsmax: NBC Can't Handle 'Competition' of Ideas

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 10:22 PM EDT

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told Newsmax, following former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel's departure from NBC, that the network's staff can't handle someone who doesn't think like they do.

Appearing Wednesday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Scott stated, "Here's what we know without question: NBC, MSNBC, the one thing they don't want is competition. The one thing they don't want is voices who do not follow their line."

NBC News announced on Friday that McDaniel had been hired as a political analyst for all NBC platforms, including MSNBC.

But on Tuesday, NBCUniversal News Group Chair Cesar Conde informed staff via memo that McDaniel was no longer with the network.

McDaniel was fired only four days after outcries from viewers and members of the network's staff.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 10:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

